Summer tutoring camps in need of volunteers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston and the Charleston County School District are coming together with Reading Partners to offer reading and tutoring camps for kids this summer.
Reading Partners Director of Community Engagement Christine Messick says the need is greater than ever this summer as many kids spent the last year or more learning outside of the classroom. But before the camps can start, Messick says they need to find more volunteers for the summer programs.
“We want to get people excited,” Messick said. “I mean this really is about changing the trajectory for these students. It’s about unleashing the potential that they have and just don’t recognize. And it’s something that’s so powerful, the confidence that comes with learning to read.”
There are two different camps this summer:
The first starts June 21 at the Arthur Christopher Community Center. Messick says it’s open for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
The second camp starts June 28, and it will be held at Pinehurst Elementary. Messick says the camp is designed specifically for third graders who are at risk of failing. They are prepared to help about 100 third graders, she says.
Between the two camps, Reading Partners says they need 50 more volunteers to commit to at least one day a week. Reading Partners says they are taking applications.
“It’s an hour a week and you change the child’s life forever,” Messick said.
Both camps are completely free for students, and Messick says they now offer a virtual option as well.
Messick says they are also looking for about 900 volunteers for the Spring 2021 semester.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.