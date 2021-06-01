Virtual career fair open opens for veterans and their families

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One company is working to help veterans in the Charleston area find jobs.
Military-X says they will host a free virtual career fair for members of the military, veterans, and their spouses.
Participants will have the opportunity to meet with more than 25 employers including: Verizon Communications, Kroger, General Electric, Fannie Mae, and many more, Military-X says.
The fair is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, but organizers say this is an opportunity for veterans to be interviewed on the spot virtually.
Military-X says applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering so employers will have access to it. They say companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions and schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours.
