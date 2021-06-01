Win Streak Snapped at Six as RiverDogs Fall 1-0 to Augusta

North Augusta, SC— The Charleston RiverDogs were shut out 1-0 by the Augusta GreenJackets as the team’s six-game winning streak came to an abrupt end on Tuesday night at SRP Park. Ricardo Rodriguez hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to provide the only offense of the night.
The game was dominated by pitching from start to finish. Augusta (11-14) starter Darius Vines worked 6.0 shutout innings while striking out nine in his most impressive outing of the season.
For the RiverDogs, Ben Brecht was equally as impressive, scattering three hits over 5.0 scoreless innings on the hill.
Both hurlers settled for a no-decision after departing with the game scoreless. In the seventh inning, Hector Figueroa was attempting to complete a second scoreless frame out of the bullpen when Rodriguez stepped in.
Figueroa jumped ahead in the count 0-2, before leaving a slider over the plate that Rodriguez turned on for his second home run of the season.
The RiverDogs (15-10) were limited to just three hits, two of them coming from catcher Luis Leon.
The team did not have multiple runners on base at the same time until the ninth inning when a late attempt at a rally was snuffed out by James Acuna who earned his first save of the season.
Willie Carter tallied two of Augusta’s four hits. The RiverDogs will attempt to bounce back on Wednesday night in game two of the series at 7:05 p.m.
LHP John Doxakis (3-0, 0.82) will toe the rubber for the RiverDogs against GreenJackets RHP Joey Estes (0-1, 1.59).