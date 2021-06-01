Work set to start on I-26 resurfacing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation will begin work on the process to re-pave a stretch of I-26.
South Carolina Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall says the pavement along I-26 between Highway 17A and Ashley Phosphate Road has been given a failure rating.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they will begin patching work Tuesday night along the 11-mile section on I-26.
The SCDOT says once the patch work is finished, resurfacing will start on the exit and entrance ramps and then they’ll move to the main road.
All travel lanes, emergency lanes and on and off ramps will have all new asphalt once finished, the SCDOT says .
SCDOT is planning for all work to take place at nighttime, from Sundays to Thursdays. The approximate hours of work will be between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. They say single-lane and multi-lane closures are possible throughout the resurfacing project.
SCDOT says this is one of the busiest areas in the state, with traffic volumes on this stretch of interstate ranging from about 77,000 to 123,000 vehicles per day.
