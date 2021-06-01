20-year-old charged in armed robbery outside N. Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge set bond for a North Charleston man charged in a September armed robbery.
Joseph Kenneth Defranco, 20, is charged with one count of armed robbery. A judge set bond on the charge at $100,000, according to jail records.
The charge stems from an incident on Sept. 15 at approximately 2:02 a.m., an incident report states. Police responded to the Atlantic on the Avenue Apartments in the 6800 block of Rivers Avenue. The victim told officers he was smoking a cigar in the parking lot when he saw two men pulling on car doors. When he confronted the two men, one of them, wearing a red hoodie, approached him, presented a firearm and told him to “step off,” then asked him, “What you got?” the report states.
The victim said he surrendered his wallet, which contained an ID and bank card, his smartphone and his car keys but did not answer when the man asked which car was his.
Police say a third man then appeared from behind one of the cars and the three ran away.
The report states the victim was unable to provide a detailed description of the men but said he learned that within the hour, someone attempted to use his stolen bank card at a nearby convenience store.
Store employees told police they could provide surveillance footage of the person attempting to use the card.
Jail records state Defranco was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Friday afternoon, where he was still being held.
