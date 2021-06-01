20-year-old charged in armed robbery outside N. Charleston apartment complex

The charge stems from an incident on Sept. 15 at approximately 2:02 a.m., an incident report states. Police responded to the Atlantic on the Avenue Apartments in the 6800 block of Rivers Avenue. The victim told officers he was smoking a cigar in the parking lot when he saw two men pulling on car doors. When he confronted the two men, one of them, wearing a red hoodie, approached him, presented a firearm and told him to “step off,” then asked him, “What you got?” the report states.