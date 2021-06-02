Berkeley County food truck owner accused of failing to report more than $300k in sales

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County food truck owner was arrested for failing to report more than $300,000 in sales, according to officials with the South Carolina Department or Revenue.
SCDOR agents arrested 56-year-old Victor Sebastian Colbert of Hanahan on Wednesday. A report states Colbert is the owner of Chesapeake Bay doing business as Cast Iron Food Truck. He is being held in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
According to warrants, for tax years 2018 through 2020, Colbert underreported sales in his Berkeley County business by $340,250.
“He evaded a total of $27,220 in state Sales Tax,” SCDOR officials said. “Colbert told agents he knowingly underreported his sales to the SCDOR, according to warrants.”
If convicted, Colbert faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count.
“The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply,” SCDOR officials said.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.