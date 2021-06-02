Charleston applies for CDC grant to address social disparities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee is working to address health disparities in Charleston.
They’re applying for a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Medical University of South Carolina Health Promotions Director Dr. Susan Johnson will be discussing the application for the grant at Wednesday morning’s meeting. That application is due in July.
Johnson says they will select two priority areas to focus on, but they are still trying to decide what those areas will be.
“You know not just the city, but our state, we really struggle with health disparities,” Johnson said. “So we have really high rates of chronic disease, diabetes, and things like that. We can really track it again by zip code and neighborhood. By gathering this information, it helps us to target our efforts and target our resources to the folks who need it most.”
Johnson says the study areas will be related to how health is affected by social disparities.
Some examples Johnson listed included sub-par housing, food access, transportation accessibility, flooding in the area, access to healthcare, or violence.
The city will find out if they are awarded the grant in September.
Johnson says the grant will be capped $125,000, but award amounts could vary.
