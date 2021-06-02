Charleston Co. schools, MUSC vaccinate hundreds ages 12-15

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District and the Medical University of South Carolina are wrapping up the second week of their COVID-19 vaccination clinics for those 12 and older.
CCSD Spokesperson Andrew Pruitt says the district has been able to administer the Pfizer vaccines to more than 530 students between the ages of 12 and 15 through their vaccination clinics.
These numbers are in addition to more than 150 people above the age of 16, but Pruitt says they also include family members or community members in a students household.
The district is scheduled to start the final round of clinics on June 15, and Pruitt says they will be administering the first and second dose of the vaccine at those clinics.
Pruitt says overall the district feels these vaccination clinics have been a success, and they have been able to keep wait times to a minimum.
“If you provide a vaccine for someone, it’s a win,” Pruitt said. “You’re creating a safer environment not just for that individual, but the environment around that individual. So whether they’re going to a school, the store, in their household.”
There are two more clinics scheduled this week.
One will be held at Morningside Middle School from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say the other will be held at Baptist Hill Middle School from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
