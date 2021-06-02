City of Charleston study effects of heat on community health

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston has identified extreme heat as a significant risk to public health.
For the first time ever, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has selected Charleston as one of 11 cities in the country to be a part of their HeatWatch program.
In partnership with local colleges and the City of Charleston, NOAA is looking at which areas of the city experience climate differences even on the same days.
Medical University of South Carolina Health Promotions Director Dr. Susan Johnson says the program will help the city determine where hotspots are.
Ultimately, Johnson say that those finding would then inform where the city could replace pavement with grass or build heat shelters.
“A lot of what people hear about in the community is flooding, but for heat, it’s an ongoing problem,” Dr. Johnson said. “It’s not a kingtide or a hurricane. It’s something that people have to live with on a daily basis.”
The program will officially begin in July, but Johnson says the health and wellness advisory committee is working to finalize plans and set up volunteers to help with the study.
