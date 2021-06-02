FIRST ALERT: 2 Crashes on Don Holt Bridge, Clements Ferry Road slow traffic

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says crews are clearing two crashes on I-526 Westbound.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says that traffic is slow on I-526 Westbound because two cars crashed on the Don Holt Bridge less that a mile before Exit 20 which heads toward Virginia Avenue in North Charleston.
The SCDOT says the right two lanes are closed at that point.
Additionally, The SCDOT says there has been another crash about a mile before the crash on the Don Holt Bridge. They say that crash is also on I-526 Westbound, but one mile after Exit 23A towards Clements Ferry Road on Daniel Island.
There is no word about any injuries stemming from this crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
