Despite openings, recent college grads aren’t rushing to work

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Recent college graduates say despite numerous job openings, there’s an important reason they’re being selective.
While some college grads are taking what they can get to make ends meet, others say taking a job outside their chosen career field will be a last resort.
Data from the Department of Labor and Workforce states there are more people unemployed than there are open jobs. But “Help Wanted” signs are posted across the state as business struggle to find the help they need.
College graduates say they have different reasons for holding out. One found a job after months of searching and was competing against people who weren’t getting work last summer. Another is temporarily freelancing.
Jordan Sheridan just received her master’s degree in fine arts from the University of South Carolina. She says that alone was no easy task in the middle of a pandemic.
“It’s been a roller coaster,” she said.
But now, she’s looking for a steady job in her field.
“I’m applying for artist residencies and because of the pandemic, they are having to push their calls back a year because they are taking on the ones they had the year before,” she said. “But I had to cancel because of the pandemic.”
Sheridan knows restaurants are hiring. But she says she has “been there, done that” and doesn’t want to risk spending more on childcare than she makes in a shift.
“After graduating, I feel like I’m ready to move into another chapter,” she says.
While she is searching for a job, Sheridan is still making and selling art.
“I would prefer to just continue to do that than find something that is not in my field because I know what I want to do and I earned my degree,” she said.
Campbell Robinson also didn’t want to take a job that wouldn’t require her to use her degree. She wanted a job in medical sales and is proud to have found one. But not all of her friends from UofSC were so lucky.
“Look at the job market, though, in September,” she says. “It’s so different than it is now. And even in January, we weren’t sure all of us would even be vaccinated. The market is just so different.”
She says just because a job is open and someone her age is unemployed, they might not take it right then and there.
“We value that we want to love what we do or have some purposes,” she says. “So I think that even though they are settling for something, that they will have a work-life balance or they will really enjoy, or they want to have some passion for it.”
For other recent graduates, the issue is time, finding themselves between jobs or between college and grad school and not sure where they can go to get work, get trained up, make a decent wage, then be on their way.
“I just need a month, you know, and that’s really hard to try to find,” recent Allen University graduate Alonzo Julian said.
Julian also said he would encourage businesses in need of employees to make it clear that they are looking for new grads, that the jobs can be temporary if people want, and to look beyond the job websites and meet these young adults online on social media.
Meanwhile, Gov. Henry McMaster plans to end federal pandemic unemployment benefits in South Carolina at the end of June. McMaster has said he hopes this will help bring people back to work.
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says the top industries in need of help at the moment are healthcare, retail and food services. SCDEW says there are more than 86,000 open jobs in the state.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.