Federal help still weeks away for some venues needing cash to continue

“The Charleston Gaillard Center submitted an application on April 26. There is a tiered priority system for this grant, and due to the continued support of our donors, members, the City of Charleston, and socially distanced venue rentals and performances, we are in the third tier,” Charleston Gaillard Center’s Marketing Director Kellie Lawson said. “Tier 1 grants are being awarded at this time. We should be approximately 4 weeks behind the first grants awarded based on our tier level. Once awarded, it may take a few months for funds to be fully disbursed.”