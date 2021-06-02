Fraternity teaming up with Red Cross for blood drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Blood donations are traditionally slow during summer months with people going on vacation. So before you get too busy, a fraternity is teaming up with the Red Cross and asking you to give the gift of life.
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity is hosting the blood drive this Saturday in North Charleston. And if you have a loved one or friend who has sickle cell disease, you are especially encouraged to come out and roll up your sleeve.
People with sickle cell often need blood transfusions to treat their illness.
“I have had over 40 blood transfusions and over 38 hospitalizations to help save my life because of my blood disease, sickle cell anemia. Without their frequent blood drives, encouraging people to donate, at multiple Red Cross locations, I would not be here,” said Tymia McCullough who lives in Georgetown.
McCullough was the Red Cross spokesperson a few years ago. She is still doing well thanks to blood transfusions. She says she is alive because of blood donors.
The Alpha Phi Alpha blood drive is Saturday in North Charleston. It’s from 10am to 2pm at the Ferndale Gym located at 1919 Bolton Avenue.
All donors get a $10 e-gift card. You can make an appointment online. Go to https://www.redcrossblood.org/ and enter sponsor code BKLAlphas.
