McMaster asks authorities to conduct investigation involving department of juvenile justice

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster is asking authorities to conduct an investigation involving the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.
Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said they were asked by the governor to conduct an independent review in the handling of criminal allegations and criminal investigations conducted by the department.
SLED is in the process of conducting this review, according to a statement released on Wednesday night.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.