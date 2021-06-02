NC deputy shot at Raleigh apartment complex, suspect in custody

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN/WCSC/CBS News) - A North Carolina deputy was wounded Wednesday morning while trying to serve a civil process.
Wake County Sheriff’s spokesman Eric Curry told WNCN-TV the shooting happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the River Birch Apartments.
Curry became emotional while speaking to reporters about the shooting.
“We want to thank every law enforcement agency that came to our deputy’s aid,” Curry said.
Deputies say the suspect is in custody.
The deputy was taken to WakeMed and was in surgery at 11:30 a.m., the station reported. Hospital officials said they were leaving it up to the sheriff’s office to decide what information on the injured deputy’s condition would be released.
