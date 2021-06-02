New SC COVID-19 case count drops below 100

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 71 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday based on the most recent round of test results.
DHEC said there were also 47 probable cases, along with two confirmed deaths and no probable deaths. One of the two deaths was reported in an elderly patient in Charleston County.
That brings the state’s totals to 491,937 confirmed cases, 101,589 probable cases, 8,578 confirmed deaths and 1,161 probable deaths.
Tuesday’s report included results from 2,856 tests with a 3.4% positive rate.
DHEC says almost 7.9 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
