Radebaugh elevates Butters to CSU’s Associate Head Coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball head coach Barclay Radebaugh announced Thomas Butters as the Associate Head Coach Wednesday afternoon.
Butters enters his eighth season on staff after spending the last two as the assistant head coach. Butters has also served as an assistant coach, the director of operations and video coordinator positions while on the bench at Charleston Southern rapidly climbing the coaching ladder since he arrived on campus.
“Tee has continued to grow and excel as a coach,” said Radebaugh. “He has become a tremendous recruiter and works extremely hard at recruiting. Tee has a wonderful basketball IQ. He’s one of those rare guys that sees things before they happen.”
Radebaugh added “Tee is the best at building relationships. Our players, staff, athletic department and university all have a ton of confidence in Tee. He started on our staff as the video coordinated and has rocketed to the position of Associate Head Coach. We all enjoy working with Tee and I am so very excited about his promotion.”
Butters has been key to the Buccaneers’ success the last seven seasons that saw a Power 5 win at Missouri, a trio of Big South semifinals runs and numerous All-Big South accolades highlighted by back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards for Phlandrous Fleming Jr.
“I’m extremely blessed and thankful for Coach Radebaugh and the administration at Charleston Southern for this promotion,” said Butters of his promotion. “It’s an incredible opportunity to grow and continue to work alongside a terrific mentor in Coach Radebaugh and an equally great coaching staff.”
Butters added “I believe in our culture and what we are building within our program here at CSU. I look forward to continuing to develop our student-athletes on and off the court with this terrific staff!”
In his four seasons as an assistant coach the Bucs have appeared in the Big South quarterfinals three times and won their first home postseason game in program history defeating FIU March 21, 2019 from Buccaneer Field House.
Butters helped guide the Bucs to eight wins over the final 11 contests in his first season as an assistant (2017-18) then saw a semifinals run in 2018-19, a Power 5 win in 2019-20 and pair of buzzer-beating wins on the road in 2020-21.
During those four seasons the Bucs have consistently ranked among the top-half of the Big South in scoring, scoring defense and turnover margin as well as milestone wins over Winthrop and Radford.
Radebaugh added “I appreciate Tee’s loyalty and commitment to our basketball program and to CSU. I am most thankful for Tee’s character and appreciate the devotion to Lauren, TB and Hudson.”
Butters is a 2011 graduate of Clemson and served as both student manager and graduate assistant under Oliver Purnell and Brad Brownell.