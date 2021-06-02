RiverDogs’ Doxakis Named Low-A East Pitcher of the Month

Doxakis was also recognized as the Low-A East Pitcher of the Week for his efforts during the opening series of the year May 4-9. During his 22.0 innings of work in May, Doxakis compiled a 3-0 record and 0.82 earned run average. The 22-year old struck out 33 batters while walking only three and limited the opposition to a .096 batting average. Doxakis has recorded at least five strikeouts in every appearance this season and seven or more in three games.