SC Dept. of Health launches organizational taskforce

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they are starting a new taskforce that will be aimed improving the lives of state residents.
DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer says he will meet with community leaders Thursday to launch a new task force to strengthen the health and promote the environment of South Carolina.
He says the task force will work to evaluate and make recommendations on the organizational framework and responsibilities of DHEC. Additionally, they will research the most effective ways to provide health and environmental protection services in South Carolina.
The first task force meeting will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Pastides Alumni Center at the University of South Carolina. That is located at 900 Senate Street in Columbia.
Simmer says the taskforce will be comprised of a diverse group of stakeholders from various organizations across the state. The task force aims to ensure that health and environmental protection services are delivered and accessible to all South Carolinians in what Simmer calls, “the most effective, efficient, and meaningful way.”
Some seating will be available to members of the public who wish to attend, and those interested in providing feedback to the task force can submit their comments to shapesc@dhec.sc.gov.
Simmer says all comments will be made available to committee members and published online.
