State representative raises money for local football team

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina State Representative has teamed up with a Charleston Football program to buy new equipment.
Wendell Gilliard says he is challenging elected officials and businesses to donate money towards the Burke Youth Bulldogs Organization youth football program.
The Burke Youth Bulldogs Organization says they aim to keep children of the streets and involved in community sports.
Wendell Gilliard says they organization has a team for children ages 6 to 12, and a cheerleading squad.
Gilliard presented the team with a $500 check for donations on Tuesday and he says he has already received some matches for donations.
