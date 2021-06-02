Summerville, James Island and Ashley Ridge fall in state title openers

Baseball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Kevin Bilodeau | June 2, 2021 at 1:21 AM EDT - Updated June 2 at 1:21 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Baseball

5-A State Championship - Game 1

Hillcrest 5 Summerville 3 - The Green Wave fall and trail in the series 1-0. Game 2 will be Friday in Hillcrest.

4-A State Championship - Game 1

AC Flora 10 James Island 0 - The Trojans drop the opener and trail in the series 1-0. Game 2 is Thursday at James Island.

Softball

5-A State Championship - Game 1

Byrnes 2 Ashley Ridge 0 - The Swamp Foxes trail in the series 1-0. Game 2 is Thursday at Byrnes.

