Summerville, James Island and Ashley Ridge fall in state title openers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Baseball
5-A State Championship - Game 1
Hillcrest 5 Summerville 3 - The Green Wave fall and trail in the series 1-0. Game 2 will be Friday in Hillcrest.
4-A State Championship - Game 1
AC Flora 10 James Island 0 - The Trojans drop the opener and trail in the series 1-0. Game 2 is Thursday at James Island.
Softball
5-A State Championship - Game 1
Byrnes 2 Ashley Ridge 0 - The Swamp Foxes trail in the series 1-0. Game 2 is Thursday at Byrnes.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.