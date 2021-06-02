Tri-county leaders put out survey to assess transportation needs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments is looking to improve transportation needs of vulnerable populations.
Every five years the council of governments updates its human services coordination plan which looks at the unmet needs of seniors, people with disabilities, and people with low to moderate income.
As part of the process, the group is launching a survey directed at those communities to figure out where the greatest needs are.
“Public transit is a public service and often times those populations are most reliant and most dependent on it and we want to ensure the needs are being met to allow them to advance and connect in the region,” BCDCOG Regional strategist Daniel Brock said. “It’s one thing to say let’s improve public transit, it’s a whole other thing to say here is a specific problem that can be addressed, and that we can tackle and look to improve the situation.”
For people like Leonard Anderson, a 67-year-old man who does not have a car, they rely on public transit for weekly activities.
Anderson said taking a bus is convenient for him, but he would like to see shorter wait times at a bus stop and more buses running on Sundays.
“During the peak hours and in the morning, [they should] have the buses run a little earlier,” Anderson said. “Sunday is also my problem with CARTA. The buses run every hour, hour and a half, and I can’t get to church.”
Brock said the council of governments will look at the responses of the survey after it closes on June 11. The plan will be updated by the middle of July, and they will also work through some of the programs they have in place.
To take the survey click here.
