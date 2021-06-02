Video shows Charleston city councilman after arrest

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New video has been released of the Charleston city councilman who was arrested after allegedly driving drunk.
This video shows Harry Griffin inside the Berkeley County jail and interacting with a jail employee. Griffin’s lawyer says the video shows “his lack of impairment” and provides a “fair and accurate assessment” of the councilman’s condition.
Berkeley County deputies arrested Griffin at a checkpoint near Cross over the weekend. Griffin is now out of jail and is due in court mid-July.
Authorities also released dashcam footage Tuesday afternoon showing the weekend arrest.
Berkeley County court records state Griffin was charged with driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of less than 0.10 percent on Saturday evening. The report states an officer smelled “a strong odor of alcohol” emanating from the driver’s side window of a pickup truck they say Griffin was driving.
Police say Griffin refused a standard field sobriety test and was placed under arrest for DUI. The report states Griffin also refused to provide a breath sample at the Berkeley County jail.
