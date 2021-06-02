Video shows Charleston city councilman after arrest

By Live 5 Web Staff | June 2, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 6:58 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New video has been released of the Charleston city councilman who was arrested after allegedly driving drunk.

This video shows Harry Griffin inside the Berkeley County jail and interacting with a jail employee. Griffin’s lawyer says the video shows “his lack of impairment” and provides a “fair and accurate assessment” of the councilman’s condition.

Berkeley County deputies arrested Griffin at a checkpoint near Cross over the weekend. Griffin is now out of jail and is due in court mid-July.

Authorities also released dashcam footage Tuesday afternoon showing the weekend arrest.

Berkeley County court records state Griffin was charged with driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of less than 0.10 percent on Saturday evening. The report states an officer smelled “a strong odor of alcohol” emanating from the driver’s side window of a pickup truck they say Griffin was driving.

Police say say when initially asked how much alcohol he had had to drink, he said “none,” but when the officer said he smelled alcohol, Griffin said, “only one.”

Police say Griffin refused a standard field sobriety test and was placed under arrest for DUI. The report states Griffin also refused to provide a breath sample at the Berkeley County jail.

