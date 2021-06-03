Century Aluminum to make jobs announcement, hold ceremonial restart of Mt. Holly plant

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will be on hand Thursday afternoon for a jobs announcement at Century Aluminum’s Goose Creek smelter.
Century is hosting the announcement along with a ceremonial restart of its facility in Mount Holly at 1:30 p.m.
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and Century CEO Michael Bless will also be on hand for the event. Century Aluminum’s significant capital investment means the smelter will increase production capacity and create a substantial number of high-paying jobs, Century spokesman Mark Duffy said.
Century officials said last year they might be forced to shut down the plant by the end of 2020, potentially eliminating the plant’s 300 jobs, if they could not reach a new power agreement with Santee Cooper.
But in December, they announced a preliminary agreement had been reached.
Then in March, Santee Cooper’s board approved a new multi-year contract to provide power to the plant. The new power agreement paved the way for Century to not only continue operations at the plant, but to also make plans to increase operations and jobs.
The utility will serve Century under an “experimental rate” that takes advantage of incremental power, excess capacity available until the Winyah Units 3 and 4 are retired at the end of the year, according to spokesperson Mollie Gore.
The agreement runs through Dec. 31, 2023.
