FDA: Don’t eat cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood

(WBTV) - National health leaders have a message for you: don’t eat cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood.
The United States Food and Drug Administration says cicadas share a family relation to shrimp and lobsters.
Food allergies and other types of food hypersensitivities affect millions of Americans and their families. Food allergies occur when the body’s immune system reacts to certain proteins in food. Food allergic reactions vary in severity from mild symptoms involving hives and lip swelling to severe, life-threatening symptoms, often called anaphylaxis, that may involve fatal respiratory problems and shock.
To protect those with food allergies and other food hypersensitivities, the FDA enforces regulations requiring companies to list ingredients on packaged foods and beverages.
For certain foods or substances that cause allergies or other hypersensitivity reactions, there are more specific labeling requirements.
