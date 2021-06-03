Groundbreaking event set for Downtown Nexton Thursday morning

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials will break ground on Downtown Nexton, a mixed-use development Thursday morning.
The master-planned community has already brought new homes, restaurants, hotels, and businesses to the I-26 corridor.
The groundbreaking will take place at 10 a.m. on Sigma Drive, according to Lou Hammond Group spokesperson Kelsey Donnelly.
The downtown area of Nexton will be separate from the existing Nexton Square, where events like the Sounds on the Square have taken place. However, Downtown Nexton is expected to be located within walking distance of Nexton Sqaure.
Downtown Nexton, which is planned to encompass 100 acres between Brighton Park Boulevard and Sigma Drive, will serve as the newest regional destination, proving retail, dining, hospitality, residential, service, office, and commercial options within walking distance of many of Nexton’s residential neighborhoods, Hammond Group spokesperson Tesh Parris said.
The first of the multi-phase project is expected to be completed in 2022 to serve a growing number of people are moving into new homes in Nexton and the surrounding areas.
