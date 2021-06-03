N. Charleston Police to give update on investigation into shooting that killed 14-year-old girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston’s police chief will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon on a mass shooting last month that killed a 14-year-old girl and left more than a dozen others injured.
Chief Reggie Burgess will speak to reporters at 3 p.m. at City Hall.
He is expected to provide new information in the shooting death of Ronjanae Smith. Smith died after being shot at the site of an unauthorized concert event. Fourteen others were injured in the incident.
No arrests have been made thus far.
