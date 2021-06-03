Nick Reagan

Nick Reagan
Nick Reagan (Source: Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff | June 3, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 10:57 AM

Nick joined the Live 5 News team in April 2020.

Professional Experience:

4 years at KOTA in South Dakota producing morning shows, reporting during the week and producing/anchoring weekend shows.

News Philosophy:

Trust but verify.

Education:

BA in Broadcast Journalism at South Dakota State University

BA in Political Science at South Dakota State University

Hometown:

Rapid City, South Dakota

Family:

I come from a family of six. Along with a pair of parents, I have two sisters, a brother and a host of family cats. I moved to Charleston with my wife and our young-at-heart golden doodle.

Hobbies & Interests:

I love politics, elections and random data that is more likely to end up in Jeopardy answer than a news story. When not nerding out about politics, I love spending time outside or binging a Netflix series with my wife.

Favorite Books/Music:

I am a big fan of The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy. And yes, I am a hoopy frood and I always know where my towel is (Don’t Panic).

Likes Best About the Lowcountry:

Shrimp, grits and Pimento cheese. I am also a history nerd and there are few places in the United States with more history than Charleston.

Most Interesting Assignment:

In South Dakota, I worked on a series of stories about the world-class science experiments being conducted at the Sanford Underground Research Lab. One of the things they are trying to do there is prove the existence of Dark Matter. I got to go inside the old mine turned lab and tour all of the high tech experiments.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.