One person transported to the hospital after accident involving police car in W. Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was transported to the hospital following an accident involving a Charleston police car in West Ashley Thursday night.
It happened in the area of Glenn McConnell Parkway and Essex Farms Drive. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said everyone involved is okay, and the officer involved in the crash was at the end of his shift.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s office said they were notified about the crash just before 6 p.m. of a vehicle that collided with a Charleston police vehicle.
According to authorities, the driver of the civilian vehicle was transported to a hospital with non life threatening injuries.
CCSO officials said the driver of the civilian vehicle was determined to be a contributing factor for failing to yield right of way.
The officer was not transported to a hospital.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.