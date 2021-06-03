Post-pandemic weight loss

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Weight loss experts say many of us have been less active than usual over the last year.
Most gyms and Senior Centers were closed. Some people overeat when they are stressed or bored. For those working at home, being close to the kitchen made snacking a lot easier.
Roper St. Francis Obesity Medicine Dr. John Cleek said his office is seeing on average 100 new patients every month.
“We’re not even walking from the car in the parking lot into the workplace. We’re walking from the bedroom to maybe the den and sitting on the sofa or someplace to use the computer. So overall activity levels have made a significant decline,” Cleek said.
Cleek said while most models show 60-80% of weight is genetic-related, there are lifestyle changes that can help.
Baby steps he suggests:
- -Walk for 10-15 minutes a day
- -If you have back or knee problems, do light exercises in a chair
- -Look up free exercise videos online
- -Keep a food diary to track exactly what you’re eating
- -Make sure you’re getting enough protein to stay fuller longer
- -Add more low-calorie servings of vegetables into your meal plan
