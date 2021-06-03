Private information of some employees compromised in Georgetown Co. ransomware attack

Public Information Officer Jackie Broach said most of the compromised information was already public record, but the social security numbers of about 50 employees inside one department were accessed. They had been stored on the computer that was initially infiltrated by the hackers. Broach said the county’s cyber insurance policy is paying for credit monitoring services for those employees whose private information was stolen. The hackers also obtained some of the county’s bank account information, but it was outdated and no longer in use.