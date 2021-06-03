Recently filed settlement names North Charleston church

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Additional families have settled lawsuits with a Dorchester County non-profit that is assuming the name “XYZ.”
Live 5 News previously reported on the existence of the settlements in which parents allege their children were molested by an agent of the non-profit. However, there is no such non-profit registered with the Secretary of State in South Carolina.
In one of the recent settlements, Newspring Church is listed as the defendant. Former volunteer Jacop Hazlett is serving 75 years in prison for molesting four children at the North Charleston church. In all, Hazlett is accused of sexually assaulting 15 boys.
During our initial investigation, we asked the Public Affairs Director at Newspring Church if the church was assuming the name XYZ. We were told the church could not offer a comment.
Live 5 News again reached out to the church with the document mentioning Newspring Church by name. We have not yet heard back.
Live 5 News also e-mailed the plaintiff’s lawyer involved in this case, asking for additional details. Shortly thereafter, the documents noting Newspring Church’s involvement in the settlement were removed from the Charleston County Circuit Court’s website.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.