RiverDogs Rally Comes up Short in 7-4 Loss at Augusta

North Augusta, SC— The Charleston RiverDogs snapped a 17-inning scoreless drought with four runs in the eighth inning, but it wasn’t enough to avoid dropping a 7-4 decision to the Augusta GreenJackets on Wednesday night at SRP Park. The GreenJackets have taken the first two games in the series.
Augusta (12-14) roared out of the gates against recently named Low-A East Pitcher of the Month, John Doxakis. Cade Bunnell opened the bottom of the first with a base hit and was joined on the base paths by Willie Carter who also singled. With two outs, Javier Valdez yanked a two-run double down the left field line to put the GreenJackets on top 2-0.
Landon Stephens added an RBI single in the third inning before the gap widened considerably in the fifth. In the home half of the inning, Augusta scored three runs on the strength of three doubles to build a 6-0 lead and chase Doxakis from the game. The left-hander allowed six runs on nine hits in 4.2 innings. Doxakis entered the game having allowed just two runs on seven hits on the season.
The RiverDogs (15-11) began the eighth inning trailing 7-0 and had last scored a run in the seventh inning of Sunday’s game against Fayetteville. With two outs, Jonathan Embry stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and put the RiverDogs on the board with a double to the right field wall that scored two. Hill Alexander followed with a two-run single of his own to make it 7-4. That was as close as the RiverDogs would get with Kenny Wells striking out the side in the ninth inning.
Embry went 2-2 with a pair of doubles and two walks to lead the RiverDogs at the plate. Augusta received three hits from Bunnell and two hits each from Stephens, Carter, Valdez and Brandon Parker. The 13 hits tallied by the GreenJackets matched the most allowed by the RiverDogs pitching staff this season.
The RiverDogs will try to get back in the will column on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. in game three of the series. RHP Cole Wilcox (0-0, 2.05) will make the start for the RiverDogs. Augusta will turn to RHP Roddery Munoz (0-0, 4.76).