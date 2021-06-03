RiverDogs Rally Comes up Short in 7-4 Loss at Augusta

The RiverDogs (15-11) began the eighth inning trailing 7-0 and had last scored a run in the seventh inning of Sunday’s game against Fayetteville. With two outs, Jonathan Embry stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and put the RiverDogs on the board with a double to the right field wall that scored two. Hill Alexander followed with a two-run single of his own to make it 7-4. That was as close as the RiverDogs would get with Kenny Wells striking out the side in the ninth inning.