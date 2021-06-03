Roundabout proposal for James Island intersection could be tossed

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - After years of planning to improve an intersection on James Island, the project could now be moving in a different direction.
The current plan calls for building what’s called a dog-bone intersection at the intersection of Riverland Drive and Central Park Drive, but Thursday evening the Charleston County Council’s Planning and Public Works Committee could throw out most of that plan.
The dog bone plan involves two smaller roundabouts at the intersections of Central Park and Ferris and Cyrus roads. It’s the preferred plan right now because, according to an earlier analysis, it best meets the overall goals, including best reducing crashes with injuries.
But it has divided some area residents. Some – including multiple neighbors Live 5 News spoke with Thursday who didn’t want to go on camera -- would rather see a stop light which they say would be less confusing and would not involve the county taking over as much property. Others supported the roundabout as a safer alternative.
Councilwoman Jenny Honeycutt was on the side of the roundabout, but she said she recognizes the council’s preference has shifted now that new members have joined.
“What became clear is there were a number of competing priorities: that of preserving the neighborhood and the trees and the aesthetics as well as preserving property that would have to be taken in both alternatives that were presented,” she said.
Honeycutt expects the council to move toward a compromise that would see improved bike and pedestrian facilities and an enhanced stop sign, a plan she said is better than nothing but that would not provide much in the way of improved traffic flow.
Some parts of the earlier alternatives – mainly the pedestrian improvements – would be able to be salvaged, she added, meaning the years put into studying other options would not be a waste.
After moving out of the committee, the change would need the approval of the full county council, which could come Tuesday.
