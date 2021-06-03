SC lawmaker makes history as 1st Black woman to run for governor

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina state Sen. Mia McLeod says she is the person who can become the United States’ first Black female governor.
The Columbia Democrat is officially launching her campaign on Thursday.
In an exclusive interview, McLeod told The Associated Press that she can win because she knows how to connect with voters from all political backgrounds and walks of life.
McLeod cites education and health care as among her chief campaign concerns.
She says Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has failed to lead the state during the coronavirus pandemic. Two other Democrats, including former First District Congressman Joe Cunningham, have announced their gubernatorial campaigns thus far.
The Bennettsville native served in the state House of Representatives from 2011 to 2016 before moving to the state Senate.
McLeod is listed along with McMaster, Cunningham, James E. Smith Jr., Mindy Steele and Gary Votour on the State Ethics Commission’s website.
