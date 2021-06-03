School system apologizes for video mocking George Floyd

The video shows one student on the floor in a classroom while another kneels on the other student's neck. (Source: WBTV)
By AP | June 3, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 5:38 PM

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Officials with a North Carolina school system are apologizing for a video in which students are reenacting the murder of George Floyd.

News outlets report officials with Rowan-Salisbury Schools says it learned about the video featuring students from Erwin Middle School on Monday.

The video is only a few seconds long, but shows one student on the floor in a classroom while another kneels on the other student’s neck.

The student on the floor says “I can’t breathe” while the kneeling student gives a thumbs up to the camera and smiles. The school system says it’s investigating the incident.

