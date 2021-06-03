Trident Health begins vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center will host its first vaccine clinic for children ages 12 to 15 Thursday afternoon at its Charleston location.
The clinic is scheduled to take place from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the hospital, located at 9330 Medical Plaza Drive.
The clinic is walk-in only for children to receive the Pfizer vaccine, spokesman Rod Whiting said. No pre-registration or appointments are necessary. The second dose clinic is scheduled for three weeks later, on June 24, at the same time.
The Pfizer vaccine will be given in the classroom next to the cafeteria at Trident, the same location they’ve used for vaccines since December.
Trident Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Biggs says the number of kids in the 16 and up category who have come to get vaccinated has been encouraging.
While children in the 12 to 15 age range are required to be accompanied by a parent to give consent, he hopes this next population will be eager to be vaccinated as well.
“It’s a great opportunity for this group to move towards that normalcy that they’ve been denied over this past year. Summer camps, sports activities, returning to normal, in-person instruction when the school year returns in the fall,” Biggs said. “I think these are all things that both the age range of 12 to 15 year old’s and hopefully their parents want to see happen.”
Trident Medical Center is also offering free ice cream to anyone who gets vaccinated Thursday.
Those who attend can fill out the vaccination form below on site or ahead of time.
Biggs says they have another first dose clinic scheduled for next Thursday, June 10 at the same time. He says they are confident they have enough vaccinations for both clinics, but if demand increases, they could open more days.
Biggs says there’s been discussion about the age threshold for vaccines being lowered, and if it is approved by the CDC, they will move to getting even younger populations vaccinated.
