Troopers arrest man for multi-vehicle crash that killed husband, wife on Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers have arrested a 57-year-old man in connection to a multi-vehicle crash that killed a husband and wife in Dorchester County in April.
Investigators arrested Matthew Ferguson who faces two counts of Felony DUI with a death, one count of Felony DUI with great bodily injury, two counts of reckless homicide, broken seal violation and driving under suspension in connection to the April 29 crash on Dorchester Road.
Ferguson’s bond hearing is scheduled for Friday at the Dorchester County jail.
Eric Allen Dickson, 59, and his wife, Brinder Joyce Dickson, 54, both of North Charleston, were killed when their eastbound car was struck head-on by a westbound vehicle, Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
The crash happened at approximately on Dorchester Road near Patriot Boulevard and involved a 2014 Toyota Corolla, a 2016 Kia Optima and a 2010 CARTA bus, Master Trooper Brian Lee said.
Troopers say the crash happened when the Toyota, driven by Ferguson, crossed over the median and struck the Kia, then the bus, and overturned.
The Dicksons were in the Kia, Lee said.
