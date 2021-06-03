Wetter weather expected on our Thursday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several rounds of showers and storms will pass through the Lowcountry today! Moisture streaming into the area from the ocean will result in an uptick of showers and storms across the area. Some rain could be heavy at times today. The best chance of heavy rain near the coast will be this morning. Most of the afternoon storms will be inland. Highs today will reach the low 80s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely. High 82.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 86.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 87.
MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 86.
