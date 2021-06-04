200 jobs cut at Moncks Corner fiber plant

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A fiber plant in Moncks Corner is cutting 200 jobs from its manufacturing operations.
Officials with DAK Americas announced in May that it was closing its Polyester Staple Fiber manufacturing operations at the center located near the Cooper River.
According to company officials, the shutdown will impact 200 full-service employees and 40 contract workers. The company had said employees would be provided with a timely notice and a separation package.
A press release states that the site will continue to produce resins to serve the bottle and packaging markets.
“This is a very difficult decision for us,” said Jorge Young, DAK’s Co-President. “The closure of the fibers operations comes after an extensive analysis of our ability to be cost competitive in an extremely challenging market that has faced prolonged and continuing pressure from low priced imports. Current economics do not support the extensive investment needed to revitalize the site and meet future market needs. We thank our employees for their many years of commitment and service.”
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.