Authorities announce Charleston street closures due to flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have announced that a number of streets in Charleston are closed due to flooding from storms that passed through the area on Friday night.
Charleston police said the following streets are closed because of flooding.
Barre Street from Montague to Beaufain
- Calhoun Street between Rutledge and Ashley
- Cannon Park from Ashley, Bennett and Rutledge
- King/Huger streets
- Lockwood/Broad from Wentworth to Rutledge
The rain is expected to continue into the weekend.
“Hit or miss storms are possible as we head into the weekend. Overall, Atlantic high pressure will dominate our forecast this weekend, but we could see some shower and storm activity each afternoon and evening,” said Live 5 Meteorologist Stephanie Sine.
This trend will continue into the new work week, with slightly lower rain chances as we move into the middle of the week.
- SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 86.
- SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85.
- MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 82.
- TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 85.
