Authorities investigating shooting at mobile home complex in Ravenel

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say they are investigating a reported shooting at a mobile home complex in Ravenel late Friday night.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are on the scene of the incident on Edwards Drive.
According to Capt. Roger Antonio, no injuries have been reported at this time. Deputies have reported locating numerous spent shell casings at the scene.
“Deputies are interviewing subjects on scene,” Antonio said.
