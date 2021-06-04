Bond denied for four men accused in mass shooting that killed 14-year-old girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The four men arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl in North Charleston, and left 14 others hurt, have now been denied bond.
According to jail records Tye Robinson Jr., Tyquan Cooper, Manqual Horlbeck, and Malachi Wigfall will remain in jail. North Charleston police officers with the assistance from the US Marshals arrested the men on Thursday.
All four men each face charges of manslaughter, 12 counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
The shooting on May 22 killed 14-year-old Ronjanae Smith and injured 14 other people.
