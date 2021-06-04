Brighton Park Emergency hosting free document shredding event

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Brighton Park Emergency is hosting a free document shredding event on Saturday as they look for more ways to give back to the community.
Dr. Kenneth Perry says the event is just another way for them to help out in the community beyond healthcare.
“We want to make sure that people know that we’re here and we understand that this is not just about health, sometimes there’s other things that they need assistance with,” Perry said. “We just want to make sure that we’re a resource for them and that we’re here for them when they need.”
Perry says no appointment is necessary and anyone can drive up to Brighton Park Emergency and staff will be available to take the documents from their vehicle and to the shredding truck for secure shredding.
According to Perry, plans are in the works for more events like Saturday’s shredding event.
“We’re always looking to make sure that we’re filing the needs of the community,” Perry said. “There’s certainly some things that the hospital is working on.”
Saturday’s document shredding event runs from 9 a.m. - noon in the front parking lot of Brighton Park Emergency.
