City of Charleston considering taxes on new developments on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Future Johns Island property owners may see their taxes increase if the city of Charleston approves a new plan to collect extra money from new developments.
City leaders are looking to create the ‘Municipal Improvement District’ to fund infrastructure projects on Johns Island.
The idea is to collect more money in property tax for newly developed homes or businesses. That money would go towards road improvement projects, parks, and other infrastructure on Johns Island.
“The assessment would only apply to properties that are newly developed. So, if you live on a 5-acre piece of land on Johns Island right now and you have a home there, you’re not going to see this assessment,” said Robert Summerfield, Charleston’s director of planning. “If you decide that you are going to work with a developer and subdivide that property [and build more homes], then once those homes are built those homes would then be in the assessment.”
At a recent city council meeting, Charleston leaders passed a resolution directing city staff to move forward with exploring the plan.
Some Johns Island residents said that for years, they have been wanting new developments to pay for improving infrastructure.
John Zlogar, the chair of the John’s Island Task Force said although city staff is working on the details, they recommend using the funds on a variety of projects.
In a statement he said, “We recommend the resulting funds be spent on:
- “Roads, including the southern pitchfork and adding appropriate turn lanes on Maybank”
- “Parks, including the expanded Angel Oak Park and Johns Island City Park (the Ross Tract).”
- “Stormwater management, such as improving drainage in Barberry Woods and to acquire land along the Marsh”
“Perhaps most importantly, the funds should be spend on developing an Island Center ... an area that includes a community center, playground, a place for a farmers market and food trucks, etc. "
City leaders say they are starting to work with property owners and beginning outreach in the community. In July, they will go before city council to consider adopting the plan.
Summerfield said they expect that the ordinance to create the MID will go before city council in September. If it is approved, they will have to generate a list of properties that fall within the district, and hold an appeal process for property owners.
