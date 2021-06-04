City of Charleston considering taxes on new developments on Johns Island

“The assessment would only apply to properties that are newly developed. So, if you live on a 5-acre piece of land on Johns Island right now and you have a home there, you’re not going to see this assessment,” said Robert Summerfield, Charleston’s director of planning. “If you decide that you are going to work with a developer and subdivide that property [and build more homes], then once those homes are built those homes would then be in the assessment.”