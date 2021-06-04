Clint Black sets tour date in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Grammy-winner Clint Black and his wife, Lisa Hartman Black” will make a stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center in early 2022.
Black is bringing his “Mostly Hits and the Mrs. Tour” to North Charleston on Feb. 22, North Charleston Coliseum spokesman Alan Coker said.
Tickets go on sale on June 11 at 10 a.m. starting at $38 plus fees.
Black earned 22 #1 singles, nearly two dozen gold and platinum awards in the U.S. and Canada, a Grammy Award and numerous CMA, ACM and American Music Awards over his career.
Tickets will go on sale at Ticketmaster as well as the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office, which operates on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Clint and Lisa Experience pre-show packages are also available at Ticketmaster.com.
