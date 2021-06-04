Colleton Co. man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities arrested a Colleton County man accused of having multiple files of child sexual abuse material.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Jean Bell of Walterboro.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.
“Investigators received a CyberTipline report that led them to Bell. Investigators state Bell possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material,” officials with the Attorney General’s Office said.
Bell was arrested on May 28 and is charged with 17 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
