Dash camera video shows wild chase of man driving RV through Summit County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol released dash camera video that shows troopers pursuing a driver in an RV through parts of Summit County.
According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the June 2 chase started after residents in the city of Green reported that a man was attempting to break into several vehicles along Greensburg Road.
Deputies responded and saw the suspect fleeing the scene at high speed in an RV with the doors open and a power cord dragging behind.
The RV driver, later identified as 24-year-old Randy Schiffbauer, refused to stop for deputies and intentionally struck other vehicles, including other law enforcement cars, during the chase.
Eventually, Schiffbauer drove onto Briarwood Way and fled from the RV on foot. He was eventually tracked down by a OSHP K-9 unit and taken into custody.
Schiffbauer was booked at the Summit County Jail. Municipal court records show he faces charges for two counts of felonious assault, aggravated robbery, failure to comply, theft, and resisting arrest.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.