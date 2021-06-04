Department of Juvenile Justice security staff, teachers walk out

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/WIS) - Security staff members and teachers at the state’s Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Columbia staged a walkout Friday morning.
WIS-TV reported public safety officers had gone inside the Broad River Road facility keeping an eye on the youth being housed there. Approximately 30 staff members walked out Friday morning.
The apparent breaking point seemed to be a dispute over timesheets.
Staff members told WIS short staffing has led to 24 and 36-hour shifts in increasingly dangerous conditions.
DJJ Director Freddie Pough arrived on the scene and reportedly asked staff members to meet to discuss their frustrations.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
