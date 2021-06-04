Deputies make second arrest in Colleton Co. nightclub shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a second arrest has been made in an April nightclub shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Kaseim Stephens is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies say they responded to a shooting on April 24 at 2:30 a.m. at the VIP Ultra Lounge Nightclub where they found three men with gunshot wounds.
Crews from Colleton County Fire and Rescue took the three victims to trauma centers for treatment where one died from injuries sustained, according to authorities.
Authorities say Stephens remains in custody at the Colleton County Detention Center, awaiting his bond hearing.
The sheriff’s office says the investigation remains open and active and asks anyone with information to call 843-549-2211.
